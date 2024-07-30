DELMARVA- The month of July will end with warm to hot conditions, then very hot and humid to start the month of August.
The last couple of days of July is shaping up to be rather typical for this time of year. A southwesterly flow returns which means humidity levels will be creeping back up.
This afternoon we'll see sun and clouds with muggy conditions, and highs in the mid 80s, some 70s at the coast. A few stray showers are possible. Breezy conditions will make conditions more tolerable this afternoon.
Tonight we're looking at variable clouds along with mild and muggy conditions, with some late night showers or storms possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the low 70s.
Its does look like Wednesday will feature some morning clouds then mostly sunny conditions. It will be very tropical-like, highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Thursday and Friday, the first days of August, will be scorchers. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100 to 105 range away from the coast. Not done with the summer heat yet!