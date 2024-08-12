DELMARVA -- Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s, with possibly some locations away from the coast falling into the upper 50s. The peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower is tonight, best viewing time is after 2AM and we should have clear enough skies to be able to view the meteors.
On Tuesday, the high pressure will continue to control the weather, though a departing upper-level trough may cause some fair weather cumulus clouds to develop in the afternoon. Despite this, the forecast remains dry, with temperatures expected to be cooler than recent days, reaching the low 80s in most areas and dipping to the low 70s in some spots.
As we move into the short term, from Tuesday night through Thursday, the weak surface high pressure will persist over Delmarva, ensuring a generally dry forecast. However, several rounds of upper-level shortwave energy and weak troughs will pass through the region. These may bring increased cloud cover at times, and while the chance of precipitation is low, an isolated pop-up shower during the afternoon or evening hours cannot be entirely ruled out.
The main weather story this week is the calm and mild conditions that will prevail through midweek. However, attention will turn toward the weekend as a low-pressure system, along with its associated warm and cold fronts, approaches the region. This system is expected to gradually arrive on Friday, leading to potentially more unsettled weather over the weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend for updates on this developing system.
Any significant weather changes will hold off until the weekend when a low-pressure system could bring more impactful weather to the area.