DELMARVA - After a slight chance of sprinkles to the north of our area overnight, Delmarva will wake up to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to around 60°F. With high pressure anchored off the coast, dry conditions are expected to dominate. Winds will be light, coming from the southwest.
Wednesday Afternoon:
Sunny skies will continue into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid-70s, which is warmer than usual for late October. The southwest flow will persist, providing a mild and comfortable day with low humidity. High pressure will keep any precipitation well to the north, ensuring dry conditions for Delmarva.
Wednesday Night:
Expect partly cloudy skies as low-level moisture builds slightly, which may bring in some low clouds. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Winds will stay out of the southwest, contributing to the warm advection pattern ahead of a cold front expected later in the week.
Extended Outlook
Thursday: High pressure and southwest flow will continue to bring unseasonably warm weather, with highs reaching near-record levels in the upper 70s to possibly low 80s. No precipitation is expected during the day, though clouds may increase by Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Late Thursday Night: Clouds will continue to build as the cold front draws closer. Though the front isn’t expected to cross Delmarva until after midnight, the chance of showers will gradually increase, signaling a shift towards cooler conditions for the weekend.