DELMARVA - A powerful storm system will bring dangerous and potentially destructive weather throughout Thanksgiving Day, with widespread damaging winds, heavy rainfall and major coastal flooding threatening communities from the beaches to inland portions of the region.
Conditions will rapidly deteriorate early Thursday morning as an intensifying low-pressure system moves northward through the Mid-Atlantic. Heavy rain and increasingly powerful northeast to east winds will spread across Sussex County, creating hazardous travel conditions during the morning hours.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening, with widespread wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected across. The strongest gusts could exceed 70 mph along the Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay, particularly within intense bands of rainfall.
Coastal communities including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will face some of the strongest winds. However, inland communities such as Salisbury, Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford, Laurel and Millsboro will also experience potentially damaging gusts.
Sustained winds along the immediate coast could reach 35 to 45 mph, with widespread tree damage, downed power lines and power outages likely throughout the county.
Major coastal flooding is expected around Thursday morning's high tide, with potentially record-breaking water levels along portions of the Delaware coastline.
A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for the beaches and communities along Delaware Bay. Powerful onshore winds, storm surge and elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon will combine to push unusually large amounts of water into vulnerable coastal neighborhoods.
Lewes is among the locations where record-tying or record-breaking high tides are forecast. Water levels could rise more than a foot above the threshold for major coastal flooding, potentially inundating roads, homes and businesses in low-lying areas.
Communities around Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City could experience significant flooding, particularly near tidal waterways and back bays.
Flooding may also affect areas surrounding the Inland Bays, where strong winds could prevent water from draining normally. Some roads could become impassable for extended periods, especially around the morning high tide.
Heavy rainfall will create additional concerns throughout Thanksgiving Day.
Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are expected, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches possible across Delmarva and near the coast.
The heaviest rain is expected from Thursday morning through the afternoon and into the early evening. Intense downpours could overwhelm drainage systems, flood low-lying roads and cause smaller streams and creeks to rise rapidly.
The Weather Prediction Center has identified an excessive rainfall risk across the region, reflecting increasing concern for localized freshwater flooding.
The combination of heavy rainfall and elevated coastal water levels could worsen flooding in vulnerable neighborhoods, especially where storm drains cannot empty efficiently into already swollen waterways.
Despite the holiday's late-November timing, temperatures will remain above freezing, with rain expected throughout Sussex County rather than snow or ice.
An isolated thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out, particularly across southern portions of Delmarva, although the primary severe weather threat will come from the storm's widespread damaging winds rather than thunderstorms.
Marine conditions will remain extremely dangerous throughout Thursday. A Storm Warning is in effect for area waters, where destructive winds and hazardous seas will make boating unsafe.
By late Thursday afternoon and evening, the heaviest rainfall should gradually begin diminishing as the storm system moves farther north. Winds will also begin shifting from the east and northeast toward the southwest and west as the low-pressure center moves away.
However, strong wind gusts could continue into Thursday evening, with lingering coastal flooding remaining a concern around the evening high tide.
Some back-bay communities may continue experiencing moderate flooding into Friday because of persistent winds limiting the normal drainage of tidal waters.
Overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, widespread rainfall should gradually taper to scattered showers, while winds slowly decrease from their Thanksgiving Day peak.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild Thursday night before cooler air begins moving into the region behind the departing storm.
Although the most dangerous conditions should ease overnight, gusty winds, flooded roads and scattered power outages could continue affecting Sussex County early Friday morning.
Residents should avoid unnecessary Thanksgiving Day travel, particularly along coastal roads and in flood-prone communities. Those living in vulnerable areas should follow instructions from local emergency management officials and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
The combination of destructive winds, heavy rainfall and potentially historic tidal flooding makes this an unusually dangerous Thanksgiving Day weather event.