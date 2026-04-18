Coastal fuel costs, beach rule changes and public safety updates highlight the week across Delmarva.
Monday: Coastal fire departments and EMS crews are facing rising diesel fuel costs, putting pressure on already tight budgets. Filling fire trucks, which can hold 60 to 70 gallons and average only 8 to 10 miles per gallon, has become increasingly expensive. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says it works with fuel providers to fill reserve tanks in advance to help offset fluctuating prices.
Tuesday: Ocean City officials voted to update canopy regulations, a move aimed at giving beachgoers more space. Under the new rules, canopies are allowed within a 15-foot by 15-foot area, and all guide wires must remain within that designated space.
Wednesday: Northbound lanes on the Route 1 overpass above Route 16 opened to traffic. The intersection, which had been controlled by a traffic signal, was known for having some of the highest accident rates along the Route 1 corridor.
Thursday: Pedicabs moved one step closer to operating on the Ocean City Boardwalk as a potential replacement for the boardwalk tram. Town officials reviewed a proposal that would introduce up to 20 pedicabs by July 1.
Friday: In Maryland, the town of Berlin announced its next chief of police. Howard Drewer will take over the role, bringing nearly 30 years of law enforcement and military experience. He is scheduled to begin his new position on Monday, April 20.