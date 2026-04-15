MILTON, Del. - Drivers can now travel north on the Route 1 overpass above Route 16, marking a major change at an intersection long seen as dangerous.
The intersection previously used a traffic signal to direct cars, something neighbor Carl Fitzcharles believes led to many crashes.
“I think the main reason for most of these accidents was people in a hurry to get to the beach, or when the weekend was over, in a hurry to get home, and they would run that red light,” Fitzcharles said.
The project began in 2022 to improve safety at the intersection. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, the area has seen one of the highest numbers of crashes along the Route 1 corridor.
The southbound part of the overpass has been open for about a year.
Neighbor Tony Lanchak said the issue hits close to home.
“Unfortunately, we have a friend who lives just a few doors up who was in a very bad accident,” Lanchak said. “He was not at fault. Another driver traveling south on Coastal Highway hit him broadside. He was in the hospital for up to nine months and is still not the same.”
Lanchak said he still has concerns about speeding.
“The only thing to consider is that now that you’ve got fewer lights from Dover to Lewes, it’s going to become an even worse raceway,” he said.
The overpass is part of a project costing more than $40 million. Officials said it was first expected to be finished by late 2025, but it is now set to be completed this summer.