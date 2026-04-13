ROXANA, Del. - High gas prices continue to affect people nationwide, but for first responders specifically, those rising costs are causing extra pain.
Most fire trucks take diesel, and the price of diesel is almost double the price of gasoline. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says high diesel prices are hurting its budget.
“Those emergencies still happen, no matter the cost of any of those goods,” said Deputy Chief Derek Kuebek.
Deputy Chief Kuebek says these price increases affect the department in many other ways as well.
“Expected fuel rises don’t hurt just us; they hurt the general public as well. The more burden it is on them for higher fuel costs, maybe they’re less willing to donate,” he said.
With diesel prices this high, Deputy Chief Kuebek says budgeting to fill the 60 to 70-gallon tanks of diesel fire trucks and other fire vehicles, which only get 8 to 10 miles per gallon, is tough, but they must continue responding.
“We don’t let fuel prices and stuff like that affect our responses. We still have to serve the community,” Deputy Chief Kuebek tells CoastTV.
At the Roxana station, officials say they work with fuel companies to fill reserve tanks behind the station so they are not as dependent on fluctuating gas prices.
Roxana firefighters say they are also spending more on gas because their call volume is increasing 25% more last year, and they are expecting the same this year.