High gas prices continue to hit people all over the country, but for first responders specifically, those rising costs are causing extra pain.

ROXANA, Del. - High gas prices continue to affect people nationwide, but for first responders specifically, those rising costs are causing extra pain.

Most fire trucks take diesel, and the price of diesel is almost double the price of gasoline. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says high diesel prices are hurting its budget.

High gas prices

High gas prices are putting community members all over in a bind, as in some areas regular is costing over $4 and diesel at just below $6 per gallon. 

“Those emergencies still happen, no matter the cost of any of those goods,” said Deputy Chief Derek Kuebek.

Deputy Chief Kuebek says these price increases affect the department in many other ways as well.

“Expected fuel rises don’t hurt just us; they hurt the general public as well. The more burden it is on them for higher fuel costs, maybe they’re less willing to donate,” he said.

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With diesel prices this high, Deputy Chief Kuebek says budgeting to fill the 60 to 70-gallon tanks of diesel fire trucks and other fire vehicles, which only get 8 to 10 miles per gallon, is tough, but they must continue responding.

Roxana Volunteer Fire Company

The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says they are on target to exceed more than 400 calls this year. 

“We don’t let fuel prices and stuff like that affect our responses. We still have to serve the community,” Deputy Chief Kuebek tells CoastTV.

At the Roxana station, officials say they work with fuel companies to fill reserve tanks behind the station so they are not as dependent on fluctuating gas prices.

Reserve tanks

Firefighters at the volunteer fire company says they fill their apparatus with these diesel and gasoline tanks after they are filled by a contracted company. 

Roxana firefighters say they are also spending more on gas because their call volume is increasing 25% more last year, and they are expecting the same this year.

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Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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