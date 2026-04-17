BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin announced the appointment of Colonel Howard “Howie” Drewer as the Town’s next Chief of Police, effective on April 20.
Chief Drewer brings with him nearly three decades of distinguished law enforcement and military service and commitment to public safety, leadership, and community engagement.
He recently retired from the Salisbury Police Department, where he served with distinction for more than 27 years and most recently as Assistant Chief of Police.
According to the Town, Chief Drewer has held key leadership roles across both Operations and Administration, demonstrating a strong ability to guide complex public safety initiatives while fostering trust within the community.
"Chief Drewer brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community-oriented policing that aligns perfectly with Berlin’s values," said Mayor Zack Tyndall. "I am confident he will continue to build upon the strong foundation of our police department while fostering trust, transparency, and excellence in public safety."
As Chief of Police, Drewer will lead the Berlin Police Department with a focus on public safety, community partnership, and organizational excellence.
"Serving the Berlin community is both an honor and a responsibility I take seriously," said Chief Drewer. "I am committed to leading with integrity, building lasting relationships, and ensuring our department reflects the values and expectations of the Berlin community."