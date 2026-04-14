OCEAN CITY, Md. - To improve beach safety and reduce congestion, Ocean City officials have approved updated canopy regulations and created a new enforcement team.
Town leaders said ongoing debates in recent years over canopy size and placement, along with reports of disputes between beachgoers, prompted the changes. At the 1 p.m. meeting, officials shared stories of conflicts over space that escalated to the point where belongings were thrown into the ocean.
Under the new rules, beachgoers will be allowed to set up canopies within a 15-foot by 15-foot area, an increase from the previous 10-foot by 10-foot limit. Guide wires for the tents must remain in that designated space, while a 3-foot separation between canopies will still be required.
“Families here, there’s kids, little kids,” says Charles Desaultes, a frequent visitor who emphasized the importance of being under shade for periods throughout a day on the beach. “They take up spots, they take up an area. It’s gonna happen with a tent or without a tent. It doesn’t matter. Put the canopy up and enjoy yourself. If it’s too crowded, move on to the next beach or something.”
To help enforce the regulations, the town approved a six-person beach enforcement crew. Town leaders shared in the meeting that the move is intended to relieve lifeguards, who had increasingly been pulled into disputes over canopy placement.
Ocean City leaders say the goal is not to hand hefty fines, but to continue using a tag system to educate people on these rules, as they often receive questions surrounding the ordinance.
Town Manager Terry McGean says the enforcement team will operate as a trial program this summer and will be reassessed in the fall.
Beach visitors expressed mixed reactions to the changes.
Raquel Price tells CoastTV she understands the need for some form of shade, but questions oversized setups and how they could jeopardize lifeguard visibility.
“I have three kids, and I want the lifeguards to see everything they need to,” Price says. “It’s definitely necessary to have a tent or something,” Price said, “but I can definitely see where there would be some conversation or rules needed around how big it is or where it goes.”
Ocean City leaders continue to draw lines in the sand to improve the overall experience for beachgoers.