Summer seems to be flying by, for any of the stories you may have missed this week, here is our Week In Review:
Monday: The Lewes City Council voted to ban the retail sale of marijuana within city limits. However, the council will continue to consider allowing cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities related to cannabis within the city.
Tuesday: A tragic death in Ellendale, 23-year-old firefighter Thomas Wilson Berry III was killed while responding to a call. In honor of his service, county flags have been lowered to half-staff. Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for August 22.
Wednesday: Pedestrian safety was the focus of discussions in Fenwick Island. The community is considering several measures to enhance safety, including the installation of crosswalks, sidewalks, signs, and medians.
Thursday: The debate over offshore wind development continues, International energy company Equinor secured a lease for more than 100,000 acres, located about 26 miles off the Delaware Bay. The company bid more than $75 million for the lease, which is part of a plan to power up to 900,000 homes. However, opposition remains, with concerns about the visual impact and potential effects on wildlife.
Friday: Standardized test results in Delaware schools are not meeting the expectations of parents and teachers. The assessment report shows that while students in grades 3 through 8 have shown slight improvement in math, there has been no progress in English. Meanwhile, high school students in Delaware have improved in reading but have seen a decline in math and essay writing. The results reflect the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.