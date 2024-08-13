LEWES, Del. - The Mayor and City Council voted to ban the retail sale of marijuana within city limits. However, they will continue to consider cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities.
CoastTV spoke with people in the community who have mixed opinions on marijuana and the city's decision.
"I don't think its a bad thing if they said they don't want it down here and I know the smell is sometimes overwhelming too," says Diane Costello of Lewes.
Merle McCann understands why people may not want marijuana in the downtown area of Lewes but doesn't think it's a bad idea on the outskirts.
"It's, become perfectly acceptable in most major cities and, it doesn't seem to have been increased crime or other problems that some people have suggested it might," McCann says. "I don't see any real downside to it."
Lewes joins a number of coastal towns and cities that have opted for a ban on marijuana sales, including Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and more. Georgetown is one of the few places that has bucked that trend and chosen to allow those businesses.
The statewide application process to operate a cultivation center or testing facility opens on Aug. 19 and closes on Sept. 30, 2024. There is a limited number of total licenses in each category that will be approved.