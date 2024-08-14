FENWICK ISLAND, Del - During its Aug. 13 Tuesday meeting, the Fenwick Island Town Council examined several proposals aimed at enhancing pedestrian and driver safety on the busy highway including the addition of sidewalks, medians, crosswalks, traffic-calming measures, and updated signage.
Pedestrian Safety has been a busy topic along the coast this year in the wake of a Ocean City woman being killed while riding her e-bike . Dewey Beach , Ocean Pines and Bethany Beach have all made strides to make there beach safer for pedestrians.