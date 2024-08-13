BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Town Council will evaluate a proposal to enhance pedestrian safety at a key intersection during its meeting on August 16th. The discussion will focus on the potential installation of two pedestrian crossovers and signal upgrades at the intersection of Coastal Highway (US-1) and Garfield Parkway (DE-26).
Currently, pedestrians at the intersection of Garfield Parkway and Coastal Highway press a button, wait for traffic to stop, and cross. However, for Ilana Tanowitz, who walks her dog daily around town, says this system still has it's problems. “Not extremely safe, especially at night, because we do often cross Route 1. I do get nervous that cars won't see us coming,” said Tanowitz.
Bethany Beach officials are considering adding flashing signs at the crosswalks, which would be visible to drivers even in low light conditions. These signs would also emit a sound to alert pedestrians when it’s safe to cross.
Tom Okerson, who lives just a block away from the proposed project, supports the initiative. “I think adding the lights to the next street up would probably be beneficial for us and certainly beneficial for the next street up,” he said.
The project is estimated to cost $61,000, a figure that is not causing concern among town officials. A member of the Bethany Beach financial committee noted that the cost is in line with similar projects the town has undertaken in the past and believes it is a worthwhile investment for ensuring public safety.
With the summer season bringing increased traffic to the area, many locals hope these improvements will encourage drivers to slow down. “I think the lights are really important just to notify drivers,” added Tanowitz.
The Bethany Beach Council is set to discuss and potentially approve the project in their upcoming meeting this Friday.