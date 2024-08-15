equinor map

Equinor’s portfolio of projects encompasses oil and gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions. 

 Equinor

International energy company Equinor has won a major bid to develop an offshore wind farm about 26 miles from the mouth of the Delaware Bay.

The site is part of a broader effort to expand offshore wind energy in the U.S. Central Atlantic region.

Equinor won the lease with a $75 million bid in a recent government auction. The area covers 101,443 acres in the Atlantic Ocean and has the potential to generate around 2 gigawatts of electricity—enough to power approximately 900,000 homes, according to Equinor.

Equinor will now work with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to certify the lease. If approved, the project is expected to begin generating power after 2035. This site would join Equinor’s existing portfolio of U.S. offshore wind projects, which include developments along the East Coast.

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) is celebrating the outcome of the lease sale.

Amber Hewett, senior director of Offshore Wind Energy at NWF, stated, "The successful and competitive auctions in the Central Atlantic exemplify the enthusiasm for providing clean, renewable energy to communities in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia." She added that the offshore wind projects from these leased areas "will create thousands of jobs, provide reliable energy for up to 2.2 million homes, and protect wildlife by reducing carbon emissions and combating the climate crisis."

As the project progresses, it is likely to remain a topic of debate in Delaware and across the Delmarva Peninsula, with residents and stakeholders weighing the potential impacts of offshore wind energy on the region.

Critics argue that the wind turbines could be visible from the coast, sparking widespread opposition.

“I personally think it's ugly. Even if it is 10-20 miles away, you are still going to see it. It is going to have a big effect,” said Bob Sindyla of Rehoboth Beach. 

Others, like James Pierce, are concerned turbines will hurt marine life. 

“I’m not a scientist, but I’m sure it would,” Pierce commented.

The possibility of mechanical failures has also raised questions among opponents.

“What happens when they break down?” Sindyla asked.

Supporters, however, highlight the need to harness natural resources to reduce dependence on external energy sources.

“I think it is pretty cool. It'd be fun, be interesting, create some jobs, create some opportunities, and certainly generate more energy, so we are less dependent on outside energy,” said Johnny Walker of Rehoboth Beach. 

The discussion has seen strong opinions from Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, who recently reiterated his opposition to offshore wind projects off the coast of Delmarva. Meehan stated that the town would sue BOEM if the bureau approves US Wind's offshore wind project.

“It is a David vs. Goliath type of position,” Meehan said Thursday, emphasizing the town’s firm opposition to any offshore wind projects that could impact the Delmarva region.