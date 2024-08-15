International energy company Equinor has won a major bid to develop an offshore wind farm about 26 miles from the mouth of the Delaware Bay.
The site is part of a broader effort to expand offshore wind energy in the U.S. Central Atlantic region.
Equinor won the lease with a $75 million bid in a recent government auction. The area covers 101,443 acres in the Atlantic Ocean and has the potential to generate around 2 gigawatts of electricity—enough to power approximately 900,000 homes, according to Equinor.
Equinor will now work with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to certify the lease. If approved, the project is expected to begin generating power after 2035. This site would join Equinor’s existing portfolio of U.S. offshore wind projects, which include developments along the East Coast.
The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) is celebrating the outcome of the lease sale.
Amber Hewett, senior director of Offshore Wind Energy at NWF, stated, "The successful and competitive auctions in the Central Atlantic exemplify the enthusiasm for providing clean, renewable energy to communities in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia." She added that the offshore wind projects from these leased areas "will create thousands of jobs, provide reliable energy for up to 2.2 million homes, and protect wildlife by reducing carbon emissions and combating the climate crisis."
As the project progresses, it is likely to remain a topic of debate in Delaware and across the Delmarva Peninsula, with residents and stakeholders weighing the potential impacts of offshore wind energy on the region.