Taking a look at the top stories across Delmarva this week.
MONDAY: Worried parents are drawing attention to the Canalfront Park playground in Lewes due to its proximity to the water. Some are calling for a fence around the playground, citing safety concerns.
TUESDAY: In Ocean City, officials approved a rule change this week allowing bicycles and skateboards on the boardwalk from midnight to noon. Riders were previously only permitted between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. Supporters of the change said it will help workers traveling home after late shifts.
WEDNESDAY: La Red Health Center announced it has partnered with a bilingual outside organization to operate its call center. The center also added new providers in primary care, pediatrics, and behavioral health, all of whom are now accepting new patients.
THURSDAY: The effects of Hurricane Erin lashed the coast. Even as the storm remained offshore, but caused flooding and coastal beach closures.
FRIDAY: Even as Hurricane Erin moved past the coast, damage continued to surface. That included everything from beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous rip tides along Delmarva.