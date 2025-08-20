GEORGETOWN, Del. – La Red Health Center is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve access to care at its clinics in Milford, Georgetown and Seaford to meet growing demand.
The nonprofit health care provider has added new medical professionals across primary care, pediatrics and behavioral health, all of whom are now accepting new patients. La Red has also extended its clinic hours and announced a new partnership with a bilingual third-party call center to improve scheduling and reduce call wait times.
“Our patients told us they were experiencing long wait times when calling for appointments. We listened to their concerns and, after careful consideration, determined that the best way to improve their experience is by partnering with a third-party call center that brings additional resources and technology to better serve our patients.” said Rachel Hersh, La Red’s CEO.
The transition to the new call center is expected to begin in September.
To further meet the demand for services, La Red’s Georgetown office will now be open two Saturdays a month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Seaford office will have extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, staying open until 7 p.m.
“Removing obstacles to care and improving patient outcomes is at the heart of what we do. We believe these changes will strengthen our patients’ ability to connect to care when and where they need it.” said Hersh.
New providers now accepting patients include:
Leena Saj, psychiatric nurse practitioner
Ana Guerrero, psychiatric nurse practitioner
Erica J. Persaud, licensed counselor
Anastacia Keenan, pediatric nurse practitioner
Susan Lankford, family nurse practitioner
Cynthia Abrefa-Kodom, family nurse practitioner
Rebecca Lewis, physician assistant
In addition to in-clinic care, La Red is utilizing its mobile health unit to provide on-the-go services throughout the community.