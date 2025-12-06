A look back at the week that was on Demmarva.
MONDAY: Delmarva entered December with the Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade, featuring first responders, local marching bands and holiday displays.
TUESDAY: After hours of discussion, the Ocean City Council voted 4–2 to extend a moratorium on short-term rental licenses in certain areas. The moratorium now runs through Jan. 3, 2027, and prevents new rental licenses in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities.
WEDNESDAY: Officials announced the purchase of five acres of land off Warrington Road for the future second Rehoboth Beach Library location. The land cost about $5 million.
THURSDAY: Easton officials discussed potential updates to the town’s downtown parking system, including a proposal to replace older meters and kiosks with a QR code–based system. Some businesses said the current setup can be confusing for visitors and that a digital option could be easier to use.
FRIDAY: The first snowfall of the season brought dangerously cold temperatures along the coast.