REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After years of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Public Library has purchased more than five acres of land off Warrington Road west of Coastal Highway near Route 24 to serve as the site of a second library location.
Library officials say rapid residential growth west of Route 1, along with two nearby schools, made the property an ideal choice. The land was purchased for about $2 million.
"It feels great," said Kay Wheatley, president of the library’s board of trustees. "I grew up here, so I’ve watched this growth. We’re trying to serve everybody, and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish."
Wheatley said the library expects to build a facility of more than 20,000 square feet. Once building plans and designs are finalized, officials will have a full construction cost estimate. She said the Delaware Bond Bill is expected to cover half of the total cost.
A builder and developer have already been secured for the Warrington Road project.
The library still needs $200,000 to finish renovations at its original location. Wheatley said that after the new year, a task force will be formed to determine what interior features and services will be required at the new branch.