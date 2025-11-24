REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A long-awaited renovation project at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library is moving forward, with work set to begin shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The project, approved in 2024, will include essential repairs, modern upgrades and new flexible community meeting spaces. The city said construction is anticipated to run from late 2025 through late 2026 or early 2027.
One key impact for locals and visitors will be sidewalk accessibility along Rehoboth Avenue. City leaders said a portion of the sidewalk in front of the library will be closed at times throughout the renovation.
The city is working with the library and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to ensure pedestrian-friendly and accessible detours, especially during the busy summer season. Once work along Rehoboth Avenue is complete, the sidewalk closure area will be reduced, easing pedestrian flow near the library entrance.
According to the library's automatic call message, the services are paused from Nov. 12 - Dec. 8. Some programs are still being held off-site. Books that were due during the pause are now due Dec. 9, but if people want to drop off books sooner, they can be returned to other local libraries.
The $9 million effort comes after years of conversation of renovating. Federal and state funding has contributed $7 million toward the project, with the library raising another $1.8 million through its capital campaign.
Library Director Lauren McCauley said, "You don’t need to worry. We see the construction fence is up and the demolition permits. We’re not demolishing the building. We’re just getting it ready for renovations."
Parts of the library will remain open throughout construction, though visitors should expect more noise than usual. A temporary entrance will be added while interior walls are demolished to make way for new study rooms.
Local resident Rhodie Jorgenson said she is optimistic about the upgrades, adding, "That’s cool progress. Hopefully. Yeah. No, that’ll be wonderful. As long as they keep their staff. The staff is so nice. They’re so helpful." Jorgenson said.