SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delmarva saw its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, leaving a light blanket of flurries across branches, lawns and cars as residents navigated slick windshields and early-winter conditions.
Longtime Delaware resident Angel Osorio said the early December snow caught him by surprise. “Honestly, I wasn't expecting it,” he said, noting that last year’s first measurable snowfall didn’t arrive until January.
DelDOT crews pretreated the roads with brine and continued salt runs through Friday, helping prevent major travel issues.
While some residents brushed off the snow as a routine part of winter, others were less enthusiastic.
Local Joe Assetto said he’s already ready for the season to be over. “I think I don’t like it,” he said. “When I moved here they said it doesn’t snow much. They lied.”
With temperatures hovering near freezing and the first flurries now behind them, Delmarva residents are getting an early reminder that winter has arrived.
For your latest news and weather updates, download the CoastTV News and Weather apps.