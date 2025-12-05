First snow

Delmarva saw its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, leaving a light blanket of flurries across branches, lawns and cars as residents navigated slick windshields and early-winter conditions.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delmarva saw its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, leaving a light blanket of flurries across branches, lawns and cars as residents navigated slick windshields and early-winter conditions.

Longtime Delaware resident Angel Osorio said the early December snow caught him by surprise. “Honestly, I wasn't expecting it,” he said, noting that last year’s first measurable snowfall didn’t arrive until January.

First snow 2

Delmarva saw its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, leaving a light blanket of flurries across branches, lawns and cars as residents navigated slick windshields and early-winter conditions.

DelDOT crews pretreated the roads with brine and continued salt runs through Friday, helping prevent major travel issues.

While some residents brushed off the snow as a routine part of winter, others were less enthusiastic.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Local Joe Assetto said he’s already ready for the season to be over. “I think I don’t like it,” he said. “When I moved here they said it doesn’t snow much. They lied.”

First snow

Delmarva saw its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, leaving a light blanket of flurries across branches, lawns and cars as residents navigated slick windshields and early-winter conditions.

With temperatures hovering near freezing and the first flurries now behind them, Delmarva residents are getting an early reminder that winter has arrived.

For your latest news and weather updates, download the CoastTV News and Weather apps.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you