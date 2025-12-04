SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As Delmarva prepares for the season’s first snowfall, road crews have already been at work. Fresh brine from DelDOT now coats roads in an effort to keep the Friday morning commute from turning slick.
Some residents aren’t taking any chances. One woman from Seaford said she has already rearranged her plans to avoid traveling during the storm.
"I have no plans to go out," she said. "I’ve cleared my calendar so I’ll stay inside and stay warm."
Across the county, shoppers stocked up on winter essentials. Several people said snow shovels were the go-to item at hardware stores, while others tell us they bought cold-weather comfort items like hot chocolate and soup.
CoastTV meteorologists expect only a light dusting of snow, with some areas on Delmarva reaching up to an inch.
At Ace Hardware in Milton, staff said the anticipation has been building for days.
"They’re coming in." Said Colleen O’Connor of Ace Hardware. "Snow blowers are already flying out of here. Snow shovels seem to be the hot product this year."
With the first flakes expected Friday, Sussex County residents appear ready armed with shovels, supplies and a healthy respect for winter’s arrival.