Ocean City

Ocean City council extends short-term rental moratorium through 2027.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Council voted 4-2 on Monday, to extend the town’s short-term rental moratorium for an additional year, moving its expiration date to Jan. 3, 2027. The decision continues a halt on issuing new rental licenses in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities.

The vote followed a recent work session in which council members reviewed an internal survey outlining their positions on possible changes to the town’s short-term rental regulations. The review was intended to determine whether the council could reach agreement on a long-term approach before the moratorium expired.

The moratorium had been set to end Jan. 3, 2026. With Monday’s vote, it will remain in place through early 2027.

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

