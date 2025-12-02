Ocean City council extends short-term rental moratorium through 2027.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Council voted 4-2 on Monday, to extend the town’s short-term rental moratorium for an additional year, moving its expiration date to Jan. 3, 2027. The decision continues a halt on issuing new rental licenses in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities.
The vote followed a recent work session in which council members reviewed an internal survey outlining their positions on possible changes to the town’s short-term rental regulations. The review was intended to determine whether the council could reach agreement on a long-term approach before the moratorium expired.
The moratorium had been set to end Jan. 3, 2026. With Monday’s vote, it will remain in place through early 2027.
