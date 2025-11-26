OCEAN CITY, Md. — With the town’s short-term rental moratorium set to expire early next year, Ocean City officials and homeowners are once again clashing over what future regulations should look like.
During a work session Tuesday, the Ocean City Council reviewed an internal survey summarizing where council members stand on several potential ordinance changes. The goal, according to Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, was to determine whether the council could agree on a path forward before deciding whether to extend the existing moratorium for another year.
Some of the proposals up for discussion include requiring a seven-night minimum stay, freezing or capping short-term rental licenses in certain neighborhoods, limiting how many rentals a single owner or corporate entity can operate, and allowing only one renter per seven-day period. All of these ideas would only apply to short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities according to the council.
Homeowner Sharon Flicop said property owners should have flexibility in how they use their homes. “My take personally is it's our property. We pay the taxes. I believe we should do as we wish,” she said.
Others, including Michael Bell, said they support tighter rules to reduce neighborhood disruptions.
“I think a short term rental to me is one rental per week,” Bell said.
Kathy Burcher, a policy manager for Airbnb who attended the meeting, said Ocean City should also consider broader tourism concerns.
“We are seeing a decline in visits, a decline in the number of nights visitors are staying in Ocean City. And with all of that, a decline in tourism revenue,” she said.
The current short-term rental moratorium is set to expire Jan. 3, 2026. The council will meet Monday to consider extending it for an additional 12 months.