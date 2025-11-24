On Tuesday, the Ocean City Council will review an in-house survey outlining where council members stand on potential future ordinances related to short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities. The survey examines several possible changes, including adjustments t…

OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Tuesday, the Ocean City Council will review an in-house survey outlining where council members stand on potential future ordinances related to short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities. The survey examines several possible changes, including adjustments to minimum length-of-stay requirements and limits on the number of short-term rental licenses in certain areas.

Millions of visitors stay in Ocean City each year, many of them choosing short-term rental homes for their vacations. But what may seem like a routine lodging choice for tourists has fueled months of debate in town, particularly in communities where residents say noise can become a problem.

“I've seen it. I take a walk around the neighborhood late in the evening and you can hear it,” said homeowner Ken Steiding, who lives in a residential neighborhood.

Other homeowners, however, argue that new restrictions, including minimum stays and a moratorium on new rental licenses, go too far. Realtor and homeowner Terry Miller believes such measures threaten property rights. “I'm a firm believer in property rights, as a realtor we all should be,” Miller said.

The debate stems in part from a February 1, 2025 ordinance requiring a minimum five-night stay for short-term rentals in residential areas and mobile homes. That requirement would've increased to 31 nights by 2027. The ordinance was challenged during a special election in July, where opponents, including Miller, successfully pushed to overturn it.

There is currently a moratorium preventing the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in the affected areas. The council is expected to discuss whether to extend the moratorium another year when it reviews the survey results on Tuesday.

