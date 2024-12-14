Over the past five days in Delaware CoastTV has covered a Volunteer Shortage, Housing Development, and Farewell to Senator Carper, it's all part of your Week In Review.
Monday: Milford Women’s Shelter Faces Urgent Volunteer Shortage:
The Code Purple women’s shelter in Milford needs volunteers to keep its doors open during the winter season. The shelter provides a warm, safe place for those in need, but recently, it was forced to close on two separate nights due to the lack of an overnight host—a legal requirement for operation.
Tuesday: Sussex County Council Halts Short-Term Rental Tax Proposal
The Sussex County Council voted Tuesday against advancing a proposed 3% short-term rental tax. A public hearing drew significant backlash from property owners, who argued that rising costs have already strained their budgets.
Wednesday: Senator Tom Carper Delivers Farewell Speech
U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware gave his farewell speech on Wednesday, reflecting on his decades of public service. Coast TV visited Carper’s office on Capitol Hill as he prepares to leave his post. An exclusive interview with the outgoing senator will air on Christmas Eve.
Thursday: Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground in Lewes
Developers and contractors broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable housing units in Lewes. The Delaware State Housing Authority anticipates families moving into the completed units by next December.
Friday: Renovated Biden Environmental Center Opens in Cape Henlopen
On Friday, officials celebrated the reopening of the Biden Environmental Center in Cape Henlopen State Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Originally built in 1962 as part of the Oceanic Research Station at Fort Miles, the center was renamed in 1998 to honor then-Senator Joe Biden. A $15 million renovation project has modernized the facility for future use.