LEWES, Del. - Thursday a ground breaking will be held at the development site on Dorman Road and highlight the collaborative efforts of local, state and private partners in addressing housing needs.
The new development will feature 42 apartments, with a mix of 24 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom units. Rents will range from $458 to $1,850, accommodating both affordable and market-rate housing.
The Chapel Branch development is a response to increasing housing demand in East Sussex County, where affordable housing options have been limited, particularly in Lewes. The last affordable housing project constructed in the city dates back to 2003.