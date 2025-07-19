It was a difficult and sweltering week across the Delmarva Peninsula, marked by tragic drownings, heat-related concerns, and jellyfish activity along the coast. For any stories you may have missed, this is your Week In Review:
Monday: The search for a missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach was officially called off. Authorities later identified the swimmer as 27-year-old Gregory Karitu of Kenya. His body was discovered later in the week off the coast of Cape Henlopen State Park.
Tuesday: Delaware State Police reported another drowning, this time near the Broadkill River. Eighteen-year-old Yorch Niz-Chilel entered the water near Oyster Rocks Road while crabbing with family. Witnesses said he walked in up to his neck before calling for help. Family members attempted to rescue him but were unable to reach him. His body was later recovered from the Delaware Bay.
Wednesday: Emergency dredging operations began in Ocean City. Crews aboard the dredge vessel Merritt started removing sand and sediment from the channel, sending it around 85 feet away to improve navigability for boaters.
Thursday: A dangerous heat wave gripped Delmarva, with temperatures feeling well above 100 degrees in some areas. Officials urged residents to take precautions for themselves and their pets as extreme conditions persisted through the day.
Friday: A spike in jellyfish sightings and stings along the coast drew attention from local authorities. CoastTV reported that the Lewes Beach Patrol has documented more than double the number of jellyfish stings compared to the same time last year. The patrol recommends a vinegar and water solution to help neutralize stings.