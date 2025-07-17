Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8PM Thursday.

DELMARVA - Scorching heat for Delmarva today, with feels like temperatures as high as 105°. Not as hot Friday, with more pop storms into the weekend.

State Fair Forecast

Steamy start to the Delaware State Fair, feeling like 101-106. 

 A southwesterly flow is bringing in very hot air this afternoon, with heat index values into the lower triple digits, creating potentially dangerous conditions for outdoor activities. Make sure to take frequent break if outside for an extended period of time, and drink plenty of water. Temperatures top out in the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures as high as 105°, with near 100° heat indices even at the coast.

Future Feels Like

Feeling like 100-107 at times away from the coast.

Overnight, a few showers and storms are possible, otherwise very warm and humid with lows in the 70s. Some storms could produce brief gusty winds and flash flooding. 

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

The heat lingers into Friday, however, not as hot as Thursday, as a weak cold front moves in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast

Expect scattered pop-up storms over the weekend, best chances for storms is Sunday.

The weekend right now looks not as hot, but staying humid with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday looks primarily rain free, Sunday as a cold front approaches afternoon and evening isolated t-storms are possible, highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

Muggy Meter

Some relief from the humidity is possible Monday and Tuesday with a backdoor cold front. 

 

