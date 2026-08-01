Monday: Jellyfish were bothering beachgoers in South Bethany Beach and other coastal areas. Lifeguards said the jellyfish are not considered severe, and their presence close to shore is not unusual, though they typically appear closer to mid-August.
Tuesday: A well-known bright pink house on Delmarva was demolished. Construction crews told CoastTV the demolition was due to structural concerns, but Masten Realty, which owns the property, disputed that explanation and declined to say why the house was being torn down.
Wednesday: The 101st Chincoteague Pony Swim drew attention from pony fans across Delmarva and around the world. Saltwater Cowboys helped guide the ponies across the water and later through town.
Thursday: Millsboro officials continued discussions about potential restrictions on trucks traveling through town. One option under consideration is an axle-based restriction. Two-axle trucks are generally smaller delivery vehicles, while trucks with three or more axles tend to be larger tractor-trailers and heavy commercial vehicles.
Friday: Millsboro Town Council is considering applying for a state grant to help fund a parking lot for the town’s future Route 24 Community Park. The town sought community feedback in February on what residents would like to see at the park, with suggestions including new amenities, upgraded playground equipment, walking trails, athletic fields and other design features.