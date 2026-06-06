The heat is drying out the coast, horseshoe crabs are in the news, and this is your Week In Review.
MONDAY: The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, alleging the agency improperly rejected evidence showing the Atlantic horseshoe crab requires additional federal protections. The nonprofit argues the species faces ongoing threats and should receive greater safeguards.
TUESDAY: Gov. Matt Meyer announced that Thomas Jefferson University will lead the effort to establish Delaware's first four-year medical school. While the school will be located at the University of Delaware in Newark, Sussex County will play a key role in clinical education. Students will gain hands-on experience through partnerships with health care providers, including Beebe Healthcare, Bayhealth, Nemours Children's Health, and La Red Health Center.
WEDNESDAY: Delaware officials placed all three counties under a drought watch, urging residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use. State officials are asking Delawareans to limit activities such as lawn watering and sprinkler use while remaining mindful of water consumption at home.
THURSDAY: Georgetown leaders continued planning for future growth by reviewing and updating the town's land-use map. The effort is part of a state-required update to the town's comprehensive plan, which is conducted every five years and helps guide future residential, commercial, and other development.
FRIDAY: The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence announced it will close after the Delaware Department of Education revoked the school's charter. State education officials said affected students may return to their home school districts or seek enrollment in charter schools that are accepting applications.