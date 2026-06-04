GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown leaders are reviewing and updating the town's Future Land Use Map as part of a state-required update to its comprehensive plan, giving people and property owners a chance to weigh in on how the community could grow in the coming years.
The Future Land Use Map serves as a guide for where housing, businesses and other development could be located in the future. The review is part of the town's five-year comprehensive plan update process.
Property owners have until June 8 to submit requests to change how their land is designated on the map. Those requests could influence future development opportunities and land-use decisions throughout Georgetown.
Some residents say growth must be balanced with improvements to existing infrastructure.
"We have a lot of cleanup we need to do before any businesses are going to be interested in coming this way. And the traffic is a big deal," said resident Casey Parker.
Others see growth as an opportunity to strengthen the local economy while acknowledging the need for careful planning.
"I think a lot of places are growing," said J.R. Chisholm, who lives near Georgetown. "You get more people and it brings money and you get new businesses. So some growth is good, but you've got to keep the infrastructure in line with that so that we can get around on a daily basis."
The map includes Georgetown's current town boundaries as well as potential annexation areas that could be considered for future development.
Brian Olszak, Community Development Director of the town, stated that leaders expect growth proposals to emerge as the planning process moves forward, but emphasized the importance of balancing development with community needs.
"Growth is certainly important to ensuring that the town can provide adequate services to its citizens and residents," Olszak said. "But you always have to balance it with making sure that the growth is appropriate and that development is meeting the needs of residents as well."
After the June 8 deadline, Georgetown's Planning Commission will review submitted requests and make recommendations to the Town Council, which will have final approval over any changes.
Town leaders say the process is not intended to reshape Georgetown overnight, but rather to establish a framework for future growth and development.