From blizzard cleanup in Rehoboth Beach to rising gas prices across Sussex County, it was a busy week across Delmarva.
MONDAY — Crews in Rehoboth Beach were still working to clear debris left behind by the recent blizzard.
City officials say residents with larger fallen trees should cut them into pieces four feet or shorter and place them on a public sidewalk or roadway for pickup. Officials say the cleanup effort will likely take several weeks to complete as crews continue to deal with storm damage across the area.
TUESDAY — The lineup for the Ocean’s Calling music festival was released on Tuesday.
Headliners include Dave Matthews, Mumford & Sons, Hootie & the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls and Twenty One Pilots.
WEDNESDAY — Travelers flying out of Salisbury will soon have another destination option.
Officials with Breeze Airways say the airline plans to begin offering flights from Salisbury Regional Airport to Fort Lauderdale, expanding travel options for Delmarva residents.
THURSDAY — Gas prices are on the rise across Sussex County.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Delaware was around $2.90 last month. That average has now climbed to more than $3.25.
AAA says several factors are driving the increase, including the war in Iran, seasonal demand, and changes in fuel production.
FRIDAY — With the snow now melted, potholes are becoming a growing concern for drivers on Delmarva.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation say pothole repair work typically ramps up during March as winter damage to roadways becomes more visible.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when approaching crews repairing potholes on area roads.