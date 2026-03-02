Construction crews in Rehoboth Beach are clearing piles of tree limbs and storm debris after heavy winds caused widespread damage across the city.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Construction crews in Rehoboth Beach are clearing piles of tree limbs and storm debris after heavy winds caused widespread damage across the city.

Tree uprooted

Front yards in several neighborhoods remain cluttered with uprooted trees and snapped limbs.

Heavy equipment lifted large branches and tree trunks from curbsides as trucks hauled debris away throughout the day. Residents described the damage as some of the worst they have seen. “This is as bad as I’ve seen,” said Rick Winston, a Rehoboth Beach resident.

Front yards in several neighborhoods remain cluttered with uprooted trees and snapped limbs. Colleen Farmer said she has never seen so many downed trees in the area. “Some tree damage, yes. And that’s probably true throughout the area,” Farmer said.

City officials said crews will collect only debris placed along the public right-of-way, not materials left on private property. Large tree limbs must be cut into sections of four feet or less to qualify for pickup.

Winston said he was fortunate not to lose power or have trees fall in his yard.

“We will recover from this situation. For some it has been really bad. The people taking care of cleaning up the trees are doing a pretty good job of it,” he said.

City officials said cleanup efforts are expected to last several weeks as crews continue working through neighborhoods and hauling debris out of the city.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Recommended for you