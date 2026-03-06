SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With the warmer weather and melting snow, more potholes will appear, and that means more to fix for DelDOT and mechanics.
Herb Jenkins, owner of Fuel Automotive, is already seeing cars come into his garage with pothole damage, "We'll do a ton of bent rims and tire balancing, plus alignment issues are the biggest things with potholes."
Jenkins says there are telltale signs your car is out of alignment, "Usually you'll feel a shaking in the seat or in the steering wheel. If it's in the seat, it's generally a rear tire. If it's in the steering wheel, it's generally in the front tire."
The state says potholes are created when moisture seeps into the pavement, freezes, expands and then thaws. This repeated freezing and thawing weakens the pavement. As cars hit these spots, pieces will break off and on roads with heavy traffic, potholes can form in a matter of hours.
CR McLeod with DelDOT says the month of March is when they get into high gear with pothole repair.
"We can finally put away the snow removal equipment and begin the process of repairing those potholes as they occur," said McLeod.
The public can report potholes on their website and by phone. The "Report Road Condition" is a tool that's available on the DelDOT app, also on the website, and people can specify exactly where the pothole is.