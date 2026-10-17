MONDAY: The Lewes Fourth Street Preserve is closed for restoration. The 40-acre stretch of land is considered by many to be a local gem. The project aims to preserve native plants through a process called applied nucleation, in which trees in a small area seed and spread to help repopulate the surrounding land.
TUESDAY: The 2026 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card was released, showing the bay earned its highest grade in 40 years. The bay received an overall grade of C-plus, with improvements in several water quality indicators. However, the report also found that water clarity remains a major concern.
WEDNESDAY: Maryland Rep. Andy Harris went viral following an exchange with a student reporter after a candidate forum with his Democratic challenger, Dan Schwartz. Harris repeatedly told the reporter she could not film him, citing the state's all-party consent rule for recording. However, the law did not apply in that situation.
THURSDAY: Election offices in several states, including Delaware, reported receiving suspicious letters containing a powdery white substance. Election office employees across Delaware were sent home early. The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating.
FRIDAY: Iron Maiden was announced as the first headliner for the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City this May. Organizers said the full lineup will be revealed next week on the festival's website. The festival is scheduled for May 14-16.