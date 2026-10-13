WOODBRIDGE, Va.- The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science released its annual 20th annual Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card, a comprehensive assessment of the Chesapeake Bay and it's Watershed.
Overall, Chesapeake Bay earned a grade of C+, the highest score the Bay has received in 40 years. The Chesapeake Bay Watershed, which includes ecology, society, and economy indicators, also scored C+.
The 20th report card summarizes data collected across the watershed through December 2025. Long‑term trends continue to improve for most regions and indicators. Such as habitat for fish, crabs, and other animals, and support recreation, tourism, and local economies.
Watershed-wide trends in water quality scores were included in the report card for the first time. Overall, watershed water quality is improving over time.
The University says the improvements are the result of "a strong partnership between scientists, federal and state governments, nonprofit organizations, local communities, and industry working to secure and direct critical investments in restoration action across the watershed."
Among the fifteen Bay regions, eight had improving health trends. Rappahannock, James, Elizabeth, Patapsco & Back Rivers, the Upper Western Shore, Lower Eastern Shore, Upper Bay, and Lower Bay. The Lower Bay achieved the best score on record for a region, a B+. The Lower Western Shore scored the lowest, a D-.