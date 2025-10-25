For all the stories you missed this week, here is your Week In Review.
MONDAY - The Dagsboro Town Council unanimously voted to extend the town’s development moratorium for up to 180 days.
The moratorium, originally enacted in April, prohibits the construction of any new buildings within town limits. During the extension, officials will continue reviewing and updating regulations related to impact and building permit fees.
TUESDAY - The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved final site plans for a new Dunkin’ Donuts.
The proposed drive-thru location would be built at 403 Broadkill Road.
WEDNESDAY - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer sent a letter to the Trump administration requesting federal assistance to restore coastlines and infrastructure damaged by last week’s nor’easter, which affected multiple beach communities.
THURSDAY - Delaware soybean farmers are facing challenges due to the ongoing trade dispute with China.
China, traditionally the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans, has reduced its annual purchases from 25 million metric tons to none since the tariffs began.
FRIDAY - Clear Space Theatre took a major step forward in its long-discussed plan to relocate and expand in Rehoboth Beach.
The theater, currently located on Baltimore Avenue, hopes to construct a new venue on Christian Street.