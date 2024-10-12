We are deep into fall here along the coast and while the spooky season can be busy, nothing is scarier than missing out on the most important stories of the week. With that in mind, CoastTV has your Week In Review.
Ocean City Council Approves Convention Center Upgrades
On Monday, the Ocean City Council approved an ordinance allocating $6 million for city improvements, with $4 million specifically set aside for upgrades to the Ocean City Convention Center. The money will be used to replace the roof, upgrade elevators, and install multi-purpose flooring, which will better accommodate sporting events.
Injured Sea Turtle Rescued in Bethany Beach
On Tuesday, a young sea turtle was rescued in Bethany Beach. The MERR Institute reported that the turtle sustained serious injuries from a boat propeller. It has since been transferred to a long-term rehabilitation facility for care.
Delaware National Guard Deployed for Hurricane Relief
On Wednesday, Governor John Carney announced the deployment of 100 Delaware National Guard members to assist with hurricane relief efforts in the South. Once on-site, the troops will distribute supplies such as food and water, and provide medical care.
Northern Lights Dazzle over Delaware Skies
Thursday night Delawareans were treated to a rare spectacle as the Northern Lights brightened the sky with vibrant pinks and reds. It is unusual for the lights to be seen this far south, but those who were outside at the right time witnessed the breathtaking display. Photos can be found on the CoastTV Facebook page.
Medical Waste Mystery Remains Unsolved
On Friday, officials reported that they still don't know where the medical waste that washed up on Delaware beaches last month came from. The hazardous material caused coastal towns to close their beaches for several days. Locals and visitors alike remain frustrated that no one has been held accountable.