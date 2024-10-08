OCEAN CITY, Md. - Frank Jones is eagerly anticipating this year’s Endless Summer Cruisin' event in Ocean City, where he plans to park his 1954 Chevy Bel Air at the convention center. "We love it. I've been coming down here twice a year for 20 some years, and we get to meet the same friends," he said.
As events continue to flow in and out of the convention center, the Ocean City Council has approved a proposal to allocate $4 million in bond money for significant improvements to the Ocean City Convention Center. The decision was made during the council's meeting on Monday.
As a year-round venue for various events, the convention center's upgrades are considered essential for maintaining its appeal.
The approved funding will be used for critical enhancements, including upgrades to elevators and generators, a new roof, and the replacement of existing concrete flooring in exhibit halls A, B, and C with multi-purpose gymnasium flooring. These changes aim to modernize the facility, which has been in operation since 1972, allowing it to host a wider variety of events, including sporting activities.
The investment is designed to enhance the functionality and appeal of the convention center, positioning it as a more versatile venue for community events and competitions.
Local pickleball enthusiast Todd Goodrich expressed support for the renovations, stating, "I think a gym floor compared to the concrete that's there currently can definitely host a lot of sports."
With the bond funding now approved, the convention center can move forward with these upgrades, setting the stage for an even more dynamic event space.