OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council will hold its second and final reading this Monday at 6 p.m. on a proposal to allocate $4 million in bond money for significant improvements to the Ocean City Convention Center.
As a year-round venue for various events, the convention center's improvements are seen as essential for maintaining its appeal. Local Mike Nolan expressed support for the upgrades, stating, "I think it's a good idea. I think there's a need for that."
If approved, the funding will be used for critical upgrades, including enhancements to elevators and generators, a new roof, and the replacement of the existing concrete flooring in exhibit halls A, B and C with multi-purpose gymnasium flooring. These upgrades aim to modernize the facility, which has been in operation since 1972, allowing it to host a wider variety of events, including sporting activities.
The proposed investment is designed to enhance the functionality and appeal of the convention center, positioning it as a more versatile venue for community events and sporting competitions.
Local resident Patricia Herbst echoed this sentiment, noting that the upgrades would boost off-season revenue for Ocean City’s restaurants and hotels. "It will bring in a lot more revenue to Ocean City," she said.
If the council approves the bond funding tonight, the convention center will have the necessary resources to move forward with these crucial upgrades.