GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two people on felony drug charges after a search warrant at a Georgetown home uncovered heroin, cocaine, and other narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia and suspected drug money.
The arrests followed a March 20 search warrant at a property on the 200 block of East North Street. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into Jahlier Pettyjohn, 24, who police said was distributing illegal narcotics from the home.
Members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, and Georgetown Police Department carried out the search.
During the operation, Pettyjohn was seen climbing out of a window before troopers took him into custody. Gabriella Tambourelli, 35, was detained inside the home. A child was also inside at the time, according to police.
Detectives said they found about 12.02 grams of heroin, 7.94 grams of crack cocaine, and 2.74 grams of cocaine. They also recovered seven Actavis pills containing Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, 43 Suboxone films, digital scales, and multiple items with drug residue, including a mason jar, Pyrex measuring cup, and microwave. Police said $809 in cash is believed to be drug proceeds.
Pettyjohn was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple felonies, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, operating a clandestine laboratory, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with resisting arrest and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,000 secured bond.
Tambourelli was also taken to Troop 4 and charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, maintaining a drug property, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child. She also faces multiple drug possession and paraphernalia charges. She was arraigned and released on a $17,000 unsecured bond.