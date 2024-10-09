BETHANY BEACH, Del. – A juvenile Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is on the road to recovery. The turtle was found last week in Bethany Beach and it appears that it was hit by a boat propeller, which caused lacerations to the animal's head.
The MERR Institute stepped in and took the young turtle to the Ocean City Stranding Response Center where it spent the night before being transported for long-term rehabilitation.
As this juvenile Kemp's Ridley turtle heals up the National Aquarium Stranding Response team is reminding boaters to take precautions when navigating local waterways to help protect marine life.
Here are essential tips for responsible boating to avoid harming wildlife:
- Slow down in shallow areas
- Watch for surface activity
- Stay alert at dawn and dusk
- Avoid known habitats
- Consider using propeller guards
- Wear polarized glasses
- Educate passengers on wildlife safety
- Have a spotter onboard