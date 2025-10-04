Here’s a look at some of the top stories across Delmarva this week.
MONDAY: New traffic fees took effect in Maryland this week. Speed camera tickets, which previously cost $40, are now based on how fast a driver is traveling. Fines start at $40 and can reach up to $425.
TUESDAY: A home in Dagsboro exploded, killing one person and injuring another. Neighbors suspected a gas leak, but the official cause remains under investigation.
WEDNESDAY: Delaware appointed its first secretary of veterans affairs. Gen. Karen Berry was sworn in to lead the new Department of Veterans Affairs, a cabinet-level agency created through House Bill 1, which was signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer in August.
THURSDAY: A zoning decision was delayed on a planned shopping center off Route 24. The developer of Atlantic Fields said the project could include Costco, Target and Whole Foods, but if the zoning change is denied, housing may be considered instead.
FRIDAY: The Food Bank of Delaware is worried about the potential impact of the federal government shutdown. Officials said they expect increased demand for food assistance, particularly from federal employees, and warned that extended delays could affect the availability of federal support programs.