It's been a busy week on Delmarva, for any of the stories you may have missed here is your week in review:
Crime on the Rise in Georgetown as Population Grows
On Monday, Georgetown Police announced a rise in crime as the town's population continues to grow. Authorities are urging residents to report any illegal activity they observe in order to assist in keeping the community safe.
Delaware Holds Primary Elections
Tuesday marked primary election day in Delaware, with several key races determining candidates for the general election. The most high-profile contest was between Matt Meyer and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long. Meyer secured the win in the heated race and is now considered the frontrunner to become Delaware’s next governor.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Held Along the Coast
Communities along the coast joined the nation on Wednesday in commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Ocean City was among the many towns hosting events to remember the tragic losses suffered on that day.
Public Input Sought on Lewes Road Widening Project
On Thursday, Coast TV reported on DelDOT's proposed plans to widen a section of Route 9 in Lewes. DelDOT is still seeking public input on the project, with mixed opinions from residents living along the affected stretch of road.
Emergency Repairs Underway at Indian River Inlet
Friday saw quick action by DNREC and DelDOT after Governor John Carney called for emergency repairs at the Indian River Inlet. Crews began moving dirt and reinforcing dunes to repair the storm-battered area, which has experienced flooding twice in recent months.