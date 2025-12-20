$1.5 Million in grants awarded to Delaware nonprofits for housing

WILMINGTON, Del. - Seventeen Delaware nonprofit organizations received $1.51 million in Home4Good grants to support stable housing for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The funding, announced by the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, will support 26 programs focused on homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, diversion, re-entry and innovation.
According to Home4Good, grant recipients include AIDS Delaware, Brandywine Counseling and Community Services, Catholic Charities, Delaware HIV Services, Family Promise of Northern NCC, Family Promise of Southern Delaware, Future Promises Foundation, Impact Life, Lutheran Community Services, New Castle County Hope Center, People’s Place II programs, Sussex Community Crisis Housing Services, The Shepherd Place, West End Neighborhood House and YWCA Delaware.