MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested three men following a drug distribution investigation that led detectives to recover suspected crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and about $1,500 in suspected drug money.
Mark Boyd, 68, of Milford; Gary Williams, 36, of Ellendale; and Joseph Palmer, 34, of Seaford were arrested Sept. 2.
Police said members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force were patrolling Unity Lane in Milford around 2 p.m. when they saw Boyd conduct several suspected drug transactions.
Detectives determined through their investigation that Boyd, Williams and Palmer were allegedly working together to store drugs and proceeds from drug sales at multiple lots and in several automobiles along Unity Lane.
Police said detectives took all three men into custody and searched the locations. They recovered approximately 16.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11.4 grams of suspected heroin and 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine.
Detectives also recovered approximately $1,500 in suspected drug sale proceeds, three digital scales and drug packaging materials, according to state police. All three men were taken to Delaware State Police Troop 3.
Boyd was charged with several felony drug offenses, including possession of controlled substances in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 quantities, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and second-degree conspiracy. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boyd was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on $80,200 unsecured bond.
Williams and Palmer face the same charges. Both were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $80,200 cash bonds.