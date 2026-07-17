MILFORD, Del.- The Milford public Library is undergoing a series of renovations celebrating 100 years in it's current iteration.
The project was proposed in March of 2025. Currently, crews are working on the ADA ramp at the meeting room entrance on SE Front Street. The Milford Public Library states the project will also include, a full HVAC system replacement, upgraded electrical systems, interior space reconfiguration, new bathrooms, and renovated finishes throughout the library.
According to the library, demolition of bathrooms which will be replaced is beginning on July 27. Renovations inside the library will begin in November of this year. They say most library services will relocate to the large meeting room downstairs, commonly known as the Smith Room.
According to the library the project is slated to be completed in June of 2027. This will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the single room in the Milford Community Building where the library began.
The library says that while public access may be limited, a book hold system is being put in place. It says books will be able to held on the website, on the Delaware libraries app, and by phone at (302) 422-8996. Stay up to date on the project's progress and other library events on the Milford Public Library Facebook page.