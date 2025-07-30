CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Thousands of people made their way through the marshes before dawn Wednesday morning to witness the 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.
Among them were Rita Lotti and her daughter Rebekah Cedar, who traveled from Minnesota for the event. They arrived at 4 a.m. and walked through the marsh in the dark to get a good viewing spot.
Lotti says it all started with the famous book series Misty of Chincoteague.
"I read the Misty books to her when she was young," Lotti said. "She planned this trip in January and asked, ‘Mom, do you want to do a mother-daughter trip?’ And I said yes. It’s like a dream."
The pony swim began just after 8 a.m. as the Saltwater Cowboys guided about 150 wild ponies across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island. The annual event draws spectators from around the country.
Charli Evans and Jolene Cross from Laurel, Delaware, called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"We’re just excited to see it," said Cross. "Maybe we’ll come back again next year."
After the swim, the ponies rested for about 45 minutes before being led in a parade through town. Visitors lined the streets for a chance to see the ponies up close.
For locals like Martha Allen, the event is a source of pride.
"I think it’s just amazing what the Saltwater Cowboys have done, and the entire Chincoteague Island," Allen said. "It’s a beautiful place. I always tell people on my journey through life about this beautiful, magical place."
The pony swim is part of a weeklong tradition that helps raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and supports the management of the island’s wild pony population.