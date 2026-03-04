OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City’s Ravens Roost 44 presented a check for $11,136 to Atlantic General Hospital for money raised during the 2026 Annual Penguin Swim.
The presentation was held at the American Legion Post 166 and the check was presented by the Ocean City Ravens Roost 44. The funds reflect proceeds raised for the 32nd Annual Penguin Swim, held Jan. 1 on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel in Ocean City.
The Ocean City Ravens Roost 44 said the Penguin Swim is one of the largest fundraisers supporting Atlantic General Hospital. All proceeds benefit the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.
In addition to the swim, Ravens Roost 44 hosted raffles and Dine and Donate nights at local restaurants to boost fundraising efforts. The team included 27 members who went into the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day.
Ravens Roost 44 said it has participated in the Penguin Swim for the past 18 years and has raised a total of $198,258 for Atlantic General Hospital. With more than 90 members, Ravens Roost 44 is one of the largest Roosts in the country.