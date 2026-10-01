This article has been updated to include a statement from the Indian River School District.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Millsboro on felony charges after a knife was found in his backpack at Sussex Central Middle School.
Police said the school resource officer at Sussex Central Middle School, 26026 Patriots Way, was notified by school staff Sept. 29 after the knife was found during a search of the boy’s backpack. Police described it as a "large kitchen knife."
Investigators learned the teenager and another student had been involved in a dispute on social media and later had an altercation at school. During the argument, police said the boy threatened to stab the other student and later touched him in a sexual manner. DSP said no one was hurt. The teenager was removed from the school and released to a parent/guardian.
"The safety and well-being of every student and staff member is our top priority and incidents of this nature are taken very seriously," said the Indian River School District in a statement on Thursday. "The student involved in the incident is being disciplined in accordance with the Indian River School District’s Student Code of Conduct. State and federal laws protecting the privacy rights of students prevent the Indian River School District from commenting further on this matter."
Police said the boy turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 4 on Sept. 30. He was charged with unlawful sexual contact second degree, possession of a weapon in a safe zone, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and terroristic threatening. The first three charges are felonies. The teenager was arraigned in Family Court and released to a parent/guardian on a $1,700 unsecured bond.